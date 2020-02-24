Qualicum Beach Elementary robotics team brings home award from LEGO League Jr. Expo

Four students worked together to create a treehouse

‘The Flaming Popsicles,’ a Junior Lego Robotics Team from Qualicum Beach Elementary, received the ‘Creativity’ Award at the first Lego League Jr. Victoria Expo on Feb. 16.

The team, made up of kids aged seven to nine, were inspired by the Treehouse Book Series written by Andy Griffiths to create their LEGO treehouse. Their lead coach was Daina Goodinson.

READ MORE: Parksville youngsters design problem-solving robot

It featured a unique mini-build from each team member on their own branch (built using their favourite colour), a motorized elevator and earthquake simulator. The mini-builds included were a Buddhist Temple, Skyscraper, 2-Storey House, Zen Garden, Library, Helicopter Pad and Fire Station.

Goodinson said it was a proud moment to see the kids receive the award, and that they are all excited to be recognized for their achievement.

The event aims to introduce students ages six to ten to science, technology, engineering and math with LEGO.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News