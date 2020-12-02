Qualicum Beach driver escapes serious injury after SUV crashes

No charges laid in incident, say RCMP

A Qualicum Beach senior escaped injury on Tuesday when his white SUV went off the road and nearly ended up on its side.

Oceanside RCMP attended the scene of incident that happened at Village Way at noon on Dec. 1 and assisted with traffic control while BC Ambulance crew tended to the 68-year-old driver, the lone occupant inside the vehicle.

According to police the driver did not suffer any injuries and his vehicle sustained minor damage. No charges were laid.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News