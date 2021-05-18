Qualicum Beach developers file pair of civil claims for defamation in B.C. Supreme Court

Claims deal with statements made regarding zoning application for proposed 16-lot subdivision

Qualicum Beach developers Richard and Linda Todsen have filed two separate civil claims for defamation.

The couple, owners of Todsen Design & Construction Ltd., filed the claims in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on May 14. According to court documents, they seek relief for damages from statements made by Ezra Morse, president of the Qualicum Nature Preservation Society; and Deborah McKinley, administrator of the Facebook page Concerned Citizens of Qualicum Beach.

The claims deal with statements regarding the Todsen’s zoning application for a 16-lot subdivision at 2075 Island Highway and 850 Eaglecrest Dr. in Qualicum Beach.

READ MORE: Nature preservation society says members targeted with harassment, vandalism in Qualicum Beach

Morse declined to provide any comment on the specifics of the suit.

“What I can say is that I am grateful for the overwhelming support from this community and our legal partners like West Coast Environmental Law,” he said.

Morse and McKinley have 21 days to respond to the claims.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News