Qualicum Beach couple upset after Christmas decorations on children’s gravesite chewed up by a dog

Pair asking town officials to ban pooches in the cemetery

A Christmas tree and light damaged by an unleashed dog at the Qualicum Beach cemetery. (Submitted photo)

A couple is upset that a dog owner has allowed his pet to ruin Christmas decorations they had set up at their children’s graves at the Qualicum Beach Cemetery.

Keith and Pam Geldart went to the cemetery to retrieve the decorations on Jan. 2.

On his way there, Keith noticed a man doing exercises on the road close to where their children are buried. Upon reaching the gravesite, Keith saw a dog chewing up the Christmas decorations.

Pam said Keith uttered some words that startled the dog, which dropped the decoration but proceeded to pick up another one from a different gravesite.

Pam said her husband was extremely upset and swore at the man, who just walked away with his dog without apologizing for the damage his pet has done.

The small Christmas tree was chewed up with the string of lights broken and the silver box torn to shreds, said Pam.

“My husband doesn’t generally swear at people but was totally shocked and upset by all of this,” said Pam. “I placed these decorations so that I can feel like I’m sharing some of Christmas with my two children. I was totally devastated by the lack of respect shown by this man by allowing his dog to run around the graveyard and destroy things that people have left for their loved ones.”

Pam said they have seen dog running all over the place.

“People seem to use it as a dog park,” said Pam. “I have even seen dog poop left behind.”

Pam has written the Town of Qualicum Beach, requesting to keep dogs off the cemetery.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love all animals, including dogs,” she said. “But allowing dogs to run free at the cemetery doesn’t show respect to loved ones buried there or their families.”

The town has received Pam’s letter and copies were provide to council and staff. The next regular council meeting is on Jan. 13.

