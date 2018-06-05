Qualicum Beach councillor makes motion to recognize First Nations again

Coun. Barry Avis made a motion for staff to bring forward the town’s procedural bylaw to amend it to include First Nations recognition at the beginning of meetings.

Avis had initially included the motion as part of the Official Community Plan notices of motions amendment, but staff said it would be more powerful in the procedural bylaw.

“It would have more impact as a procedural amendment to our procedural bylaw,” CAO Daniel Sailland said at the May 28 meeting.

This is the third time since November, 2017, that discussions of First Nations recognition has come up at Qualicum Beach council meetings. Avis first put forward a notice of motion for acknowledgement at the Nov. 20 council meeting. The motion was then deferred at the Dec. 11 meeting.

At last week’s meeting, Avis said recognition for First Nations is “dear to my heart.”

He made the motion for staff to bring forward the procedural bylaw amendment, which was passed by council.