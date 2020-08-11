Qualicum Beach councillor files court petition against the town

Official says response to Walker's petition will be filed

Qualicum Beach Coun. Adam Walker has filed a B.C. Supreme Court petition against the town.

The petition, which can be accessed via Court Services Online, requests a judicial review procedure be done on specific processes between the town and Walker.

Since the matter is before the courts, Walker could not discuss specifics on the interactions.

“There’s nothing in my documents that’s basically saying, ‘I don’t want council to make that decision’, it’s all about the process and ensuring that that process is done in a fair manner,” said Walker.

READ MORE: Adam Walker announces candidacy for Qualicum Beach councillor

The town hasn’t filed a response but must do so within 21 days of the petition.

“The Town disagrees with what is stated in the petition to the court filed by Adam Walker,” said Heather Svensen, corporate administrator and deputy CAO for the town, in an email. “The Town will be filing a response with the courts within the timeline required.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News