Qualicum Beach councillor disappointed with Parksville counterparts over ASAR funding

Qualicum Beach Coun. Robert Filmer is disappointed with the City of Parksville’s decision not to provide financial support to the Arrowsmith Search and Rescue.

Last June, council delayed reimbursing ASAR the $31,4462.14 it paid to the town for development cost charges for water and storm drainage for its new operations hall at the Qualicum Beach Airport, to allow time for Mayor Brian Wiese to discuss with Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne about providing some financial assistance for the ASAR. Mayne and city council opposed the request last July.

Qualicum Beach council, at its regular meeting on Oct. 6, decided to reimburse the ASAR as a grant-in-aid. They and directed staff to continue dialogue with regional partners to identify opportunities for collaboration to support the ASAR, which council indicated is a regional service provider.

Filmer, who originally declined to support this motion, endorsed it this time.

“I am disappointed, and I am using that word very lightly,” said Filmer. “I am disappointed with the City of Parksville, Regional District of Nanaimo. This is a service that we all receive. The reasoning that the City of Parksville gave, it wasn’t a good reason. I’ll used that word nicely. I am disappointed but I will support it. It’s something obviously that we need.”

Mayor Brian Wiese indicated that they can expect some good news as RDN is planning to discuss this issue in the near future.

Coun. Scott Harrison said, during the open house of the new ASAR operations hall on Oct. 4, he has met other elected officials outside of Qualicum Beach and he believes there is a desire to set up a stable funding model that is regional. This, he added, will significantly help the ASAR.

“They don’t have to have their fundraisers,” said Harrison. “One of the gentlemen there has several responsibilities. One of them is directing fundraising and it’s a lot of time and doing events. It’s time that’s not being spent providing the services that they offer. I think that message has been heard.”

Harrison pointed out council should have taken a regional approach rather than just asking only the City of Parksville for support.

“I think that maybe is partly what took Parksville aback on that, although I do sympathize where Coun. Filmer is coming from,” said Harrison. “Still it’s a good service and I’m glad it’s moving forward.”

