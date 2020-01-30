Qualicum Beach council will wait before making decision on bus garage property

Qualicum Beach council has unanimously decided to wait for the completion of public consultation before making any further decisions about the town-owned land at Fern Road and Memorial Avenue.
A motion was adopted on Wednesday, Jan. 30. It read: “that the town will not complete any land sales on the Fern Road and Memorial Avenue property until: 1. the Bus Garage/Qualicum Commons public consultation process and the Vancouver Island University planning process have been completed, in order to ensure that public concerns are adequately addressed and that the long-term vision can be accommodated; and 2. a request for proposals and/or tendering process has been completed by council.”
“We have been through a complicated process in pursuit of the multiple benefits for the community, and it is now a priority for council that our residents and stakeholders are fully consulted in the upcoming months, said Mayor Brian Wiese in a release.
— NEWS Staff