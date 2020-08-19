Qualicum Beach council votes to offer assist with potential property purchase

Qualicum Beach council has passed a motion indicating a willingness to help the Qualicum Nature Preservation Society in its quest to purchase a local property.

A motion was released from a recent in-camera council meeting that read as follows: ‘THAT Council instructs staff to provide indication to the QNPS that the Town is willing to assist with advertising and promotion to raise funds to acquire Lot C (Seacroft Estates) from Ballard Fine Homes.’

Coun. Scott Harrison made a motion to reconsider the above, based on the group’s behaviour on social media, pointing towards posts they’ve made about council.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to work with them any further. If they wish to purchase a property on their own volition, I wish them well with those efforts, but I don’t think the town should allocate any staff time or any resources to assist them,” said Harrison.

Filmer said although he agrees that their actions were “disrespectful,” council has to expect to be criticized.

“The people’s job is to hold us accountable for what we say and if we’re going to disagree with the position they’re saying, then so be it, that’s the position we’re going to take,” he said.

The initial motion passed, with councillors Teunis Westbroek, Adam Walker and Filmer voting in favour. Mayor Brian Wiese and Harrison voted in opposition.

Walker also brought forward a notice of motion to invite the QNPS to an in-camera meeting.

