Qualicum Beach council probe finds no evidence of discrimination or harassment

A third-party investigation, following a leave of absence taken by Qualicum Beach Coun. Robert Filmer, has found no evidence of discrimination, bullying or harrassment.

In December 2020, Filmer publicly announced he was taking a two-month leave from council, citing a “toxic” environment. In his statements to media, he indicated his leave was a result of what he believed to be age and sexual orientation discrimination.

The town immediately initiated the third-party investigation. The goal, according to a town press release issued Feb. 9, was to independently and impartially examine the allegations through a series of interviews, a review of written evidence, video evidence, policy and law.

“Harassment, bullying and/or discrimination of any kind is a serious matter and must not be tolerated in the workplace, at any level of government or in society as a whole,” said Mayor Brian Wiese via the release.

The investigators released their findings which determined there is “no evidence of discrimination, bullying or harassment as described by policy or law.”

However, it also concludes communication has been strained and misunderstandings have been prevalent between council members during the past two years.

Wiese and councillors Filmer, Scott Harrison and Teunis Westbroek unanimously voted at an in-camera meeting on Feb. 8 to issue the public statement, including a release of the summary of findings. The release also indicated council has also encouraged Filmer to write a public apology.

“We welcome the return of Coun. Filmer to serving the people of Qualicum Beach,” said Wiese.

