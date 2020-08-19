Qualicum Beach council moves to look at ways to help homeless veterans

Commitment make to look into options and needs in the area

Qualicum Beach council moved to look into ways to supporting homeless veterans. Back, from left, Coun. Adam Walker, Coun. Robert Filmer, Coun. Scott Harrison. Front: Mayor Brian Wiese, left, and Coun. Teunis Westbroek. (Town of Qualicum Beach photo)

Qualicum Beach council has made a motion to support the town looking into ways to support homeless veterans.

The motion was brought forward by Coun. Scott Harrison at an Aug. 19 council meeting. Harrison pointed towards a federal resolution that received unanimous support to end veterans homelessness by 2020. MP Gord Johns recently spoke out about the lack of supports for legions and veterans services since the start of COVID-19.

The motion said the town would collaborate with the federal government, the legion and other stakeholders to address housing veterans in the area.

Harrison confirmed that there’s no specific plan for a project or and land use or financial commitment.

“It’s more that the service officer from the Courtenay Legion indicated that it would be helpful perhaps to start getting some information and data both from Veterans Affairs Canada and the RCMP,” said Harrison. “And I think when we have the data of what is the scope of the demand, then we can get some better idea of what is actually involved.”

