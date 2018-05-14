Qualicum Beach council adopts garbage, food waste user fees

Qualicum Beach council passed the motion to adopt the garbage, food waste and recycling user fees bylaw Monday (May 7). — NEWS file photo

Garbage, food waste user fees

A vote to adopt the garbage, food waste and recycling user fees bylaw passed 3-2 Monday (May 7) at Qualicum Beach’s regular council meeting. Coun. Anne Skipsey asked for a recorded vote.

Skipsey said she would be voting against adoption of the bylaw and “representing the 60 per cent of people that didn’t want our garbage services contracted out rather than the eight per cent that did.”

Councillors Skipsey and Barry Avis voted against the motion.

RELATED: Qualicum Beach to use RDN services for trash collection

At its March 19 meeting, council passed four motions: to continue to provide the commercial garbage collection services fees; to review the establishment of a commercial garbage user fee system to cover costs associated with providing commercial garbage collection services; to complete negotiations with the Regional District of Nanaimo to opt in to the RDN bylaw to provide for the collection of garbage materials for single-family residential properties in Qualicum Beach; and to give first reading to the garbage, food waste and recycling collection service rates and regulations bylaw.

First Avenue/Beach Road development

Qualicum Beach town council gave second reading to the development on the corner on First Avenue and Beach Road. Coun. Bill Luchtmeijer recused himself from the vote.

The bylaw is for a zoning amendment for the property. The amendment would allow for inclusion of an additional six units (three in building 4 and three in building 5) in the 34-unit, multi-residential development.

Council also scheduled a public hearing for Monday, May 28, at 7 p.m. at town hall, 660 Primrose St., Qualicum Beach.

Property tax rates bylaw

The 2018 Town of Qualicum Beach tax rates bylaw was adopted by council Monday (May 7) .

The town’s share of property taxes includes a 3.5 per cent increase. The increase is comprised of 2.5 per cent for inflation and one per cent for pavement infrastructure.

RELATED: Qualicum Beach projects 3.5 per cent property tax increase

Town finance director John Marsh previously said the town’s residential tax rates were lower than three of the surrounding municipalities, except for Comox.