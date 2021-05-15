Qualicum Beach byelection 2021: Skipsey tops ballot, poised to return to town council

Unofficial results after votes were tallied on May 15, 2021 in a byelection for a spot on Qualicum Beach town council. (Town of Qualicum Beach photo)

Anne Skipsey is poised to return to Qualicum Beach council.

On Saturday, May 15, the town released preliminary results from a byelection to fill the spot vacated when Adam Walker left to become the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

Skipsey was previously a town councillor from 2014 to 2018.

She received 1,539 votes, well ahead of runner-up Sarah Duncan (1,017). Jean Young (431), Peter Kent (342) and Brian Denbigh (36) rounded out the ballot.

Official results will be declared by May 19 following a final review of the ballot counts.

According to a release from the town, a total of 3,365 ballots were cast in this byelection, which includes 1,489 votes at the two advance voting opportunities, 896 votes by mail ballot and 980 votes on general election day May 15.

Voter turnout was approximately 41 per cent. Turnout in the 2018 municipal election was 57.46.

“We are pleased with the level of citizen engagement during this byelection, especially with increased restrictions and hurdles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said chief election officer, Heather Svensen. “Our election officials have worked extremely hard and we would like to thank them in helping with the success of the 2021 byelection.”

The number of votes cast for all five candidates were:

Skipsey will be officially sworn in at the regular council meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the swearing-in ceremony will be livestreamed on the town’s website at www.qualicumbeach.com.

