Qualicum Beach business broken into; shower used and cigarette butts left behind

Oceanside RCMP received 285 complaints the week of July 5-11.

Some of those complaints included:

July 5

A Hard Rock brand mountain bicycle was recovered in the area of the Railway Museum, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

A Rocky Mountain brand bicycle was recovered in the area of Despard Avenue West and Alberni highway, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Two vehicles were reported to have had their tires slashed in the 100 block of Meridian drive, Parksville.

July 6

An attempted break-and-enter was reported in the 400 block of Wembley Road, Parksville. Three doors sustained damage in the attempt.

A local resident was scammed out of money responding to a phone call purporting to be investigating a bank fraud asking for Google pay cards be sent to an address in Ontario.

A charcoal coloured Giant Reign Advance Pro bicycle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

July 7

Copper wire was reported stolen from a property in the 2300 block of Fowler Road, Qualicum Beach.

July 8

A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1400 block of Station Road, Coombs. A laptop, tools and cash were reported stolen.

Keys and a wallet were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville. Both items were recovered in a bush nearby.

July 9

A red GT Avalanche 21-speed men’s and a yellow GT Avalanche 21-speed women’s bicycles were reported stolen in the 2800 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

A business break-and-enter was reported in the 3200 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Cigarette butts were left behind and a shower was used.

It was reported that $4,000 worth of damage was caused to sprinkler irrigation heads along Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

A golf range finder, short sleeve Sun Ice golf shirt, a St Andrews golf towel, a Memorial golf towel and a pair of prescription glasses were reported stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 1300 block of Cape Cod Drive, Parksville.

July 10

A box marked Bauer Youth Hockey Starter Kit was found in the 100 block of Middleton Avenue, Parksville, on July 10th. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

