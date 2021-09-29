Qualicum Beach begins construction for daycare in town-owned community park

More child care spaces will soon be available in School District 69 (Qualicum), as the Town of Qualicum Beach has officially begun construction on ‘Into the Woods Early Learning Studio,’ which will be located in the town-owned community park. Construction is expected to be complete by early 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Town of Qualicum Beach has begun construction on the Into the Woods Early Learning Studio, expected to open in early 2022.

The studio will provide a new 3,269-square foot childcare centre with outdoor play area, set within the town-owned community park. The new facility will be located on approximately half of the parking lot accessed from Park Road, and half on the forested area between the parking lot and Dorset Road.

The adjacent forest is a major feature of the project and will be used as a natural play area. Tree removal for construction will be completed by Sept. 29, 2021, and the remaining trees will be retained.

In 2020, the town was awarded approximately $2 million in provincial funding to create a new 37-space early learning studio. On June 11, 2020, the town met with a working group of community stakeholders to review locations.

On Oct. 28, 2020, town council endorsed the site location on Dorset Road and the conceptual site plan. On April 9, 2021, town council endorsed the detailed site plan, floor plan and exterior building design.

In May 2021, staff engaged in discussions with nearby residents in regard to two site plans, specifically with regard to landscaping and the secondary access from Dorset Road. On June 15, 2021, town council approved the building design and site plan, as modified by making the secondary entrance from Burnham Road only for emergency vehicles.

In September 2021, prepping of the land for the proposed daycare began, with construction expected to be complete by early 2022.

“We are very pleased with the progress of this much needed childcare space in town. This is a community project where local residents gave the town valuable input on the initial design, resulting in a site plan that will be safe and convenient for everyone,” said Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese.

Updates on the project, as well as detailed plans, can be found at www.qualicumbeach.com/childcare

