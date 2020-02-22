Qualicum Beach approves Pheasant Glen zoning amendment

The Town of Qualicum Beach has approved a zoning amendent that will allow Pheasant Glen Golf Resort to subdivide a portion of its property (on 1025 Qualicum Rd.) into two parcels for the purpose of creating a comprehensive destination resort.

Following the public hearing last month, council approved Pheasant Glen’s zoning amendment application, giving it third reading and also adoption. Coun. Adam Walker was the only one who opposed the both motions.

A majority of the residents who spoke at the public hearing, as well as emails received by the town, endorsed the proposed amendment bylaw that would pave the way for the golf resort to proceed with its development plan.

It first surfaced in 2005 when a section of the golf course was removed from the Agricultural Land Reserve for the purpose of creating 225 tourist accommodation units, restaurant, clubhouse, conference centre, spa and other amenities.

Pheasant Glen Golf already has a development permit issued in 2018 for the first phase of the project for two buildings, with each featuring 12 accommodation units.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach council split on Pheasant Glen development decision

Town director of planning Luke Sales indicated an application was also made in 2018 to reduce minimum parcel size for the property to allow the area with development potential to be subdivided from the remainder of the site, which is in the ALR.

The proposed request for reduction in minimum parcel size, Sales pointed, out will have little bearing on the proposed developement already approved for the site.

“Subdivision of development parcels is useful for financing and risk management purposes, and for this reason, staff recommended consideration for this amendment,” said Sales.

Walker had concerns as to whether the golf resort is committed to seeing through its comprehensive development proposal. He cited that the development permit was approved in 2018 but pointed out that he has not seen any “ground-breaking” happening.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News