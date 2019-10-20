Qualicum Bay writer Linda Tenney dies after battle with cancer

Celebration of life set for Nov. 2 at Lighthouse Community Centre

Well-known local writer Linda Tenney has died after a courageous battle with cancer.

The founder and publisher of EyesOnBC Magazine passed away peacefully in her Qualicum Bay home on Oct. 15.

Tenney was a well-loved and respected member of the Lighthouse Country community.

Tenney published EyesOnBC Magazine for 16 years before her worsening health and its financial toll caused her to suspend publication in 2019. After moving to Vancouver Island, Tenney also ran a used bookstore in Lighthouse Country with her husband, Bob, who passed away four years ago.

A post on her Facebook page extends a thank you to her friends, community fundraising groups, the Oceanside Hospice Society, the nurses at the Island Health Palliative Care team and the Oceanside Health Centre Home Support Program.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lighthouse Community Centre (240 Lions Way, Qualicum Bay) on Nov. 2 from, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

