Qualicum Bay pub cites COVID-19 exposure

Crown and Anchor Roadhouse Pub indicates via social media event took place March 25

Outside the Crown and Anchor Roadhouse Pub in Qualicum Beach. (Facebook photo)

A social media post on Sunday (April 4) from the Crown and Anchor Roadhouse Pub indicated there was ‘COVID exposure’ in the business, located at 6120 Island Hwy W.

“On Thursday, March 25 there was COVID exposure in pub,” read a message on the pub’s Facebook age. “If you attended that day, please monitor yourself for symptoms as several people have tested positive.”

The pub is temporarily closed, also per its Facebook page.

“Due to the current public health order, the pub will be closed until further notice (April 20 or nicer patio weather). Not enough outdoor seating to be profitable. The beer and wine store will be closed as well,” read another message.

The incident is not yet listed on the Island Health website indicating possible exposures.

Will be updated.

— NEWS Staff

