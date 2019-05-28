Quadra Street closed, thousands without power

The outage is expected to be fixed by 10 a.m.

Almost 3,000 people are without power following an early morning crash on Quadra Street. (B.C. Hydro)

Almost 3,000 people are without power following a vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

According to B.C. Hydro 2,852 people have lost power in communities north of Lakeview Avenue, south of Amblewood Drive, east of Ferrie Road and West of Blenkinsop Road.

Saanich Police responded to a crash at 3:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of Quadra Street for a single vehicle that struck a hydro pole.

The driver was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Crews are expected to restore power before 10 a.m.

Quadra Street is closed in both directions between Tuxedo Drive and Ambassador Avenue as B.C. Hydro crews work to fix the problem and is anticipated it will remain closed for several hours.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the road is reopened.

