Quadra Street blocked for Jordan funeral procession

Const. Ian Jordan in Victoria died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash. Jordan was racing to the scene of a break-and-enter when his car collided with another police vehicle early on Sept. 22, 1987.

A funeral procession will begin at 12:30 p.m. today in honour of Cst. Ian Jordan, a Victoria police officer who died April 11 after being in a coma for 30 years.

Jordan was injured during the early morning hours of Sept. 22, 1987, while responding to a potential break and enter in progress on Fort Street. As members of the Victoria Police Department raced to the scene, Jordan’s vehicle and another VicPD car collided at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets.

Victoria Police said the accident resulted in the creation of a “trauma team,” which helps officers and staff after traumatic incidents, and also prompted a change in procedures for controlling traffic lights.

The funeral procession starts at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, and will travel down Quadra St. to Christ Church Cathedral. Victoria News will stream the procession LIVE on Facebook, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

A public funeral service will start at 2 p.m.

We will update coverage as the event unfolds.