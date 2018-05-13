Quad crash in Chilliwack River Valley sends two to hospital

A quad accident in the Chilliwack River Valley sent two people to hospital Saturday – one by air ambulance.
The incident happened on the Thurston Forest Service Road.
Initial reports started coming in just after 2 p.m., with news Chilliwack Search and Rescue volunteers were with two people who had suffered “traumatic injuries.”
An air ambulance was seen leaving the area at around 4:30 p.m.
SAR crews on scene with two immobile patients with traumatic injuries as the result of a quad accident in the area of Thurston FSR #Chilliwack. BCAS helicopter en route.
— ScanBC (@ScanBC) May 12, 2018