Quad crash in Chilliwack River Valley sends two to hospital

One victim airlifted out of the CRV

A quad accident in the Chilliwack River Valley sent two people to hospital Saturday – one by air ambulance.

The incident happened on the Thurston Forest Service Road.

Initial reports started coming in just after 2 p.m., with news Chilliwack Search and Rescue volunteers were with two people who had suffered “traumatic injuries.”

An air ambulance was seen leaving the area at around 4:30 p.m.