Quaale announces bid for second term on Township council

The businesswoman and food-fest organizer has served for the past four years.

Councillor Angie Quaale has announced she will run for re-election in Langley Township this fall.

“Without question, the learning curve during my first term in office was steep but I am proud to have been able to initiate, support and contribute to the completion of so many great projects, plans and social initiatives,” Quaale said in her announcement.

Issues she plans to work on if elected again include access to affordable housing, the needs of vulnerable seniors and youths, working to build more arts and performance spaces, and maintaining and improving infrastructure.

Quaale said she hopes to be more involved in regional issues through Metro Vancouver.

“Over the next few months, I will be hosting a series of on-line ‘Town Hall’ style live meetings hoping to hear from as many of you as possible,” Quaale said.