QCF accepting project proposals for 20th year

The group manages a $3.54 million endowment fund, and is looking to fund projects in Quesnel

One of the projects funded by the Quesnel Community Foundation in 2020 was a storage shed for the The Quesnel Pickle Ball Club. The deadline for projects to apply for 2021 funding is Jan. 29. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The deadline is fast approaching for projects to get funding from the Quesnel Community Foundation (QCF).

Proposals must be in by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29. Submitting a proposal is the first step applicants must make to receive funds from the foundation.

The foundation manages a $3.54 million endowment fund, which paid out nearly $70,000 to projects in Quesnel in 2020.

“We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary of the QCF,” president Mary Sjostrom said. “We’ve got to use every method we can, every month — not that we can celebrate in person, but I think we need to honour and celebrate what this community can do.”

While the QCF gives out funds to registered charities, non-registered charities can enter into a partnership with the city of Quesnel to fund a project.

Project proposals are a one and a half page sheet, asking for information like project cost, details on organization applying, and what the project actually is.

Sjostrom is hoping more projects apply in 2021, and the QCF crafts it’s process to be as beginner friendly as possible.

“Just read the criteria, and if you feel you meet it, put in your initial application,” Sjostrom said. “From there, the committee will review and ask for further information.”

Adrian Monych is a director at the QCF.

“We don’t want our grant application process to inhibit anybody’s ability to receive money if they are deserving,” he said. “Before I was a member of the foundation, I was a member of the Seniors’ Foundation, and I applied for a number of grants through the foundation, and I found it quite a simple process.”

Monych added the foundation received applications for $150,000 worth of projects in 2020, but could only give out $68,000.

“We know that not everyone out there is a grant writer, so we want to make it simple and easy so the money can go to deserving people,” he said.

Applications can be downloaded and submitted through the foundation’s website, quesnelfoundation.ca.

