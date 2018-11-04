QB council appoints Westbroek as RDN municipal director

Qualicum Beach council has recommended Coun. Teunis Westbroek to serve as municipal director on the Reginal District of Nanaimo for a six-month term.

The former mayor will assume the position starting Nov. 5 and it will end April 30, 2019. Mayor Brian Wiese will serve as alternate and once Westbroek’s term is over, he will be the director starting May 1, 2019 to Nov. 7, 2022.

Westbroek will then serve as alternate from May 1, 2019 to October 2019. Coun. Adam Walker will be the alternate from November 2019 to October 2020, then it’s Coun. Scott Harrison’s turn from November 2020 to October 2021 and Coun. Robert Filmer gets his turn from November 2021 to October 2022.

— NEWS Staff