PV Plaza holds painting night

The Pleasant Valley Plaza, in Houston held a fun and entertaining evening of wine and painting. About a dozen ladies showed up to paint a fall landscape on canvas. This is just one of many fun events the PV Plaza plans throughout the year. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
