Putting green pitched for new Abbotsford apartment building

A developer wants to build a five-storey apartment building on Emerson Street in central Abbotsford.

The unsung golf putter is the latest weapon to be unleashed in Abbotsford’s burgeoning apartment amenity arms race.

An application to build a new apartment building in central Abbotsford includes a proposed putting green alongside other offerings for residents. The project is unbuilt, but would join the ranks of several other proposed or under-construction apartment buildings that have set space aside in unique ways. Recently approved apartment buildings have included a range of such amenities, including garden plots, rooftop patios, and playgrounds and courtyards.

The new five-storey, 97-unit building would be located just northwest of Mill Lake, on Emerson street, on land currently occupied by three duplexes.

In addition to the putting green, the building would also include play equipment for kids and a small “edible plant garden,” according to designs submitted to the city.

Fifty-two of the 97 units in the building would be one-bedroom or studio apartments, with 40 tw0-bedroom units and just five three-bedroom suites.

The developer is requesting several variances from established city guidelines to allow the project to proceed. Given that, the city will also get about $10,000 for local park and transit improvements on top of typical development charges.

Council voted Monday to allow the project to proceed to a future public hearing.

