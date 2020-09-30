Purple Light Nights approaches in Agassiz-Harrison

Purple bulbs are available at select locations throughout the District of Kent. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Purple lights are set to be on everywhere come Friday, October 1, through the end of the month, but what does it mean?

In observance of Purple Light Nights, the District of Kent announced that purple bulbs will be available to residents by donation at select locations around the district. Purple Light Nights is an awareness campaign designed to remember those who lost their lives, support those who have survived and hope for those still living in domestic voilence and abuse.

Purple bulbs are available at the following locations:

Agassiz RCMP Detatchment – 6869 Lougheed Hwy

District of Kent Municipal Hall – 7170 Cheam Ave

Agassiz Harrison Community Services – 7086 Cheam Ave

WorkBC Employment Services Centre – 7086 Pioneer Ave

Purple Light Nights began in Covington, Washington in the fall of 2006 in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Purple is the symbolic colour of domstic violence, according to PurpleLightNights.org. The campaign has grown throughout the years, stretching to more than 30 states in the United States and throughout Canada and Guam.

