Purple light campaign in Nanaimo spotlights domestic violence and its impacts

Nanaimo’s Bastion, RCMP detachment, city hall and homes and businesses will be bathed in purple light during the city’s first Purple Light Nights campaign highlighting the impacts of domestic violence. (News Bulletin file photo)

Expect to see the RCMP detachment, city hall, the Bastion, homes and businesses in Nanaimo bathed in purple light at night throughout October.

Each year Nanaimo RCMP members respond to about 50,000 calls for service and about four of those calls per day are for reports of conflict or violence within an intimate partnership, noted a police press release.

The Nanaimo RCMP domestic violence investigator, Nanaimo RCMP Community Policing and Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services are staging Nanaimo’s first annual Purple Light Nights campaign to shine a light on domestic violence and its impacts.

“We are excited to be a part of this international campaign to draw attention to intimate partner violence,” said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP’s intimate partner violence investigator, in a press release, crediting Community Policing and Victim Services for their attention to the issue.

The colour purple is a symbol for domestic violence awareness and is also used to represent courage, creativity, wisdom, dignity and peace, noted the release.

The Purple Light Nights campaign began in 2006 in Covington, Wash., as a fundraiser for that community’s domestic violence task force. The campaign has since spread to 24 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces and 12 communities in British Columbia.

Throughout October, community businesses, government and non-government agencies and residents, can show support by decorating with purple lights and decorations. For more information about the campaign and to learn more about warning signs of domestic violence and resources to support victims of intimate partner violence, visit www.nanaimocpvolunteers.ca/purple-light-nights-october-2021/.

