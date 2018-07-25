Purity Invasive Plant Field Day at North Thompson fairgrounds in Barriere on Aug. 9

Representatives from Purity Feed and the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee of the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) will be providing information about invasive plant control and programs offered within the TNRD at an Invasive Plant Field Day, Thursday, Aug. 9, at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds in Barriere (4856 Dunn Lake Road.

Representatives from Purity Feed and the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee of the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) will be providing information about invasive plant control and programs offered within the TNRD at an Invasive Plant Field Day, Thursday, Aug. 9, at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds in Barriere (4856 Dunn Lake Road.

The hour long event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the covered eating area behind the big rodeo grandstand, and is open to all members of the public at no cost.

The regional district is encouraging people to come out and learn about the following topics:

• TNRD loan out program

• Cost share rebates and the application process

• Herbicide options

• Invasive plant identification

• Seeding options, post fire, disturbance, etc.

• No charge property assessment sign up

If you plan to attend please RSVP by Friday, Aug. 3, to: Ryan: 250 571 4329, ryan@purityfeed. com or Julie: 250 320 7838, julie@purityfeed.com