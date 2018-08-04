Purity Invasive Plant Field Day at North Thompson fairgrounds in Barriere on Aug. 9

Submitted

Representatives from Purity Feed and Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee of the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) will provide information on invasive plant control and programs offered within the TNRD at an Invasive Plant Field Day on Aug. 9, at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds in Barriere (4856 Dunn Lake Road.)

The hour long event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the covered eating area behind the rodeo grandstand, and is open to members of the public for free.

The regional district encourages people to go and learn about these topics:

• TNRD loan out program

• Cost share rebates and the application process

• Herbicide options

• Invasive plant identification

• Seeding options, post fire, disturbance, etc.

• No charge property assessment sign up

If you plan to attend, RSVP by Aug. 3, to: Ryan: 250 571 4329, ryan@purityfeed. com or Julie: 250 320 7838, julie@purityfeed.com