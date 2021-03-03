Puppies in police program pining for proper personal names

Youngsters aged 4 to 14 encouraged to send in name suggestions for new police pups

The RCMP is looking for youngsters aged four to 14 to help them name 13 new puppies. (Photo credit: RCMP)

The RCMP has 13 very special new members, and Canadian youngsters aged four to 14 can help name them.

Between now and March 18, eligible youth can enter the RCMP’s “Name the Puppy” contest, to help find names for 13 new German Shepherd puppies, one of whom could end up working in Kamloops some day.

“It takes a really special dog to get through our program,” says Cpl. Steve Prior, a Kamloops RCMP dog handler.

He has been paired with “Fargo” for more than five years now, and knows the difference police dogs make in the community and on the force. From helping locate missing people to tracking evidence and criminals — sometimes in extremely dangerous environments — the canny canines work hard to help keep people safe.

“They do a lot for us without asking for much of anything,” says Prior.

His first working dog was named “Palmer”, and this year the RCMP are once again looking for names that start with the letter P. Children are encouraged to be original and imaginative in finding names, but are also reminded to pick names that are suitable for working police dogs.

Winning names will be chosen by the Police Dog Service Training Centre staff in Innisfail, Alberta. A draw will determine the winning entry in the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name.

In 2019, a student from Rayleigh in Kamloops was one of 13 winners after his suggested name of “Marlow” was chosen. The 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice, and an RCMP water bottle.

Names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

All contestants must be Canadian residents between four and 14 years old, and there is a limit of one entry per child. Names must start with a P, have no more than nine letters, and must be either one or two syllables.

To enter the contest, go to http://bit.ly/2NV3uXs by March 18, 2021.

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal