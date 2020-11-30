Pumpkin fights and stolen sunglasses among Kitimat RCMP weekly reports

Every week, the Kitimat RCMP publishes a list of several of the calls they responded to that week. Here’s the report from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12.

Stolen vehicle

On Friday, Oct. 30 just before noon, the Kitimat RCMP received a call that an intoxicated woman had stolen the caller’s vehicle. Police found the woman and vehicle near the Kitimat RCMP detachment and served the female with an immediate roadside prohibition for impaired driving. The complainant did not want to pursue charges for the stolen car and the woman was released from police custody when she was able to care for herself.

Pumpkin toss

On Monday, Nov. 2 just after 12:30 a.m., the Kitimat RCMP received a report of a domestic assault involving pumpkins being thrown. Police arrived at the residence, where they located the man and woman. Further investigation resulted in both people being arrested for assault, as they were both throwing pumpkins at each other. Safety plans were established going forward.

Checking in on neighbours

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 shortly before 11 a.m., the Kitimat RCMP received a request to check on an older man who lived alone. Police arrived and found the man safe in his residence, in what appeared to be good mental and physical health.

Tenancy argument

On Thursday, Nov. 5 around 12:45 p.m., the Kitimat RCMP received a call of a disturbance at a residence. Police found two intoxicated men having a verbal argument when they arrived, that turned out to be a tenancy issue. The property representative was contacted and further police action was not required.

Hotel misconduct

On Friday, Nov. 6 just after 9:45 a.m., the Kitimat RCMP received a complaint from MStar Hotel that a room had been destroyed by smoke damage and that there was evidence of drug use. The subjects of complaint had used a credit card that declined and left the hotel without paying. The two people were later identified and the hotel was reimbursed for the room bill and damages.

Highway intoxication

On Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m., the Kitimat RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle crossing the centre and shoulder line heading south towards Kitimat on Hwy 37. Police located the vehicle just passed the Kitimat Air Park. The driver appeared impaired and failed into the roadside screening test. The driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

No-break and no-entry

On Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3:45 p.m., the Kitimat RCMP responded to a store at City Centre Mall, which had complained that five youths had attempted to enter the closed store by tugging on the door. This activated the alarm. The youths were gone before the police arrived.

Stolen sunglasses

On Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m., the Kitimat RCMP received a report of theft from a car. The woman reported that she received an alert of the theft from a home security camera, and that the suspect stole sunglasses. The woman was unsure if her vehicle was locked or unlocked at the time of the theft. The Kitimat RCMP are investigating and are reviewing the security camera footage.

Tire-d drivers

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 shortly before 3 p.m., the Kitimat RCMP responded to an incident in lower City Centre parking lot, in which a trailer being towed lost a tire and the tire hit a parked vehicle. The parked car’s door was dented slightly, and a notice and order requiring a vehicle inspection was issued to the driver.

Stolen package

On Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., the Kitimat RCMP responded to a complaint of a package stolen from a front porch. The resident had video surveillance, and the resident and the suspects landlord assisted in finding the suspect. The suspected confessed to stealing the parcel at the Kitimat RCMP detachment. The suspect was released on a notice to appear in court, with a January 2021 court date.

Kitimat Northern Sentinel