Pulling his weight

Courtenay Fire Department's Andy Quinn takes part in the FireFit Championships in the Valley.

Andy Quinn of the Courtenay Fire Department went through the paces of the specialized obstacle course this morning as part of the FireFit Championships. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Rescue Randy was dragged to the finish line Saturday morning by Courtenay Fire Department’s Andy Quinn as he was one of the many firefighters who competed in BC Regional FireFit Championships.

The department is playing host to the FireFit competition, which is known as “the toughest two minutes in sports.”

The championship is taking place Saturday and Sunday (May 12) in the Superstore parking lot at 757 Ryan Road and the public is encouraged to watch.

FireFit is a competition based on firefighting tasks commonly performed in emergency situations.

During Saturday’s competition, racers will compete against one another. On Sunday, the event will feature tandem races and the three to five-person relay.

