Public’s help requested to locate two men charged with theft

Chase RCMP are seeking the public’s help in rounding up a pair of wanted men.

Jason Ross Cameron is wanted for break and enter, theft, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle. He is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male with brown hair and blue eyes standing six feet tall and weighing 161 pounds. According to the Chase RCMP, Cameron is of no fixed address but is believed to be in the North Shuswap.

Damian Nathan Thiessen is also being sought by police for robbery, disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence, possession of a controlled substance and theft under $5,000.

Thiessen is 25 years old and is described as five feet six inches tall and weighing 128 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Thiessen is believed to be in the Chase area.

Anyone with information about the location of these individuals is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

