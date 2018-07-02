Public Works’ new Director of Operations

Formerly the area roads manager with the Ministry of Transport, Bart Chenuz is the new director of operations for the Village of Nakusp’s public works department. (Photo provided)

The Ministry of Transport’s loss is the Village of Nakusp’s gain. Former MOT Area Manager Bart Chenuz has taken over the helm within the Public Works Department as the new director of operations. He spent thirty years with the ministry, and before Nakusp was an area roads manager in Clearwater.

His first day on the job is likely to be remembered long into the future; it was June 25, the day of the massive windstorm that ripped through the Arrow Lakes causing epic damage. The storm was resposible for widespread power outages and that knocked down hundreds of trees in the area, including more than 40 within the village. The day continued with a broken water line affecting residential customers and disruption of drainage due to heavy rainfall.

“I think I brought the bad luck to them,” Chenuz jokes in an interview with the Arrow Lakes News.

Chenuz, 52, is originally from Marysville, in the Kimberley area of the East Kootenays, but has called Nakusp home for the last four years. He lives with his wife Dale Chenuz, who is starting a stained glass and mosaic business after working at the Arrow Lakes Hospital and Nakusp Veterinary Clinic. He has four children, all of which are grown and gone.

His mother was born and raised here; she was a Karsten and her family has roots in Nakusp. His ancestors settled above McDonald Creek Park in 1906, and his great grandmother was the postal worker for Arrow Park from the 1920s to the 1950s and is buried in Nakusp.

“My great grandfather was a carpenter in Nakusp after coming back from Vimy Ridge. Lots of my family was here until the late 50s. We have family photos in the [Nakusp] museum.”

Chenuz golfs and plays music in his spare time, most recently strumming guitar and singing at the opening of Art Walk 2018 held at the Nakusp Heritage Nursery. He has been writing songs since his teens and “I love to make violins and guitars. I like watching football and being with my family.”

As for his position with the Village, “I am very excited to be working with the Village. New challenges, new things to learn, and to get to know the people of Nakusp.”

As the director of operations, Chenuz will be responsible for a budget of roughly $750,000.00 and year and his jurisdictions include roads & sidewalks, building and facility maintenance, water, sewer, street lights, garbage, airport and cemeteries. Chenuz replaces Warren Leigh, who left the role to work in Nunavut in late February.