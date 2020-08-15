Public to weigh in on designs for future of Lake Country waterfront

District is seeking public feedback on the designs for the stretch of waterfront

The District of Lake Country invites the public to provide feedback based on newly released concepts for Oyama Isthmus Park. The survey is open until the end of August, 2020. (Contributed)

Plans are in the works to reshape a stretch of Lake Country waterfront, and the public now has a chance to provide feedback based on newly released concept designs.

In February the District of Lake Country held a public presentation based on assessments of the Oyama Isthmus, located between Oyama Road and Wood Lake, stretching from Trask Road in the west to the Oyama boat launch on the northeast corner of Wood Lake.

The meeting at Oyama Community Hall gathered public feedback on how best to enhance the isthmus, and the fruits of those consultations have now come to bear.

The design concepts provide a long-term vision for the the Oyama Isthmus Park and what it could look like in 20 or more years with the help of funding opportunities, developer contributions and private donations.

The property was acquired largely by the District of Lake Country in its purchase of the CN Rail corridor in 2015.

“The newly released concept design celebrates and enhances the unique characteristics of the site that people love and value today, while allowing the park to sustainably accommodate the users that access the site via the Okanagan Rail Trail,” the district said Friday, Aug. 14.

Construction timelines for the project aren’t yet known and are subject to future council and budget approvals.

The District of Lake Country invites the public to review the design concepts and then fill out a brief survey to submit feedback on the plans to date.

The survey will be open until the end of August. Once the results and have been compiled, the district says a report will be presented to council later this year.

The survey, concepts and other Lake Country developments can also be found at letstalk.lakecountry.bc.ca.

