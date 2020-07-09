Public tips lead to arrest in alleged random assault on Victoria bus

Victoria Police Department credits the public with an arrest in connection to a random attack on a BC Transit bus last month. related to a June 19 assault.

Officers arrested a man July 8 in relation to an alleged assault June 19.

Police say that day, shortly after 4 p.m. VicPD officers were flagged down by two men in the 1100-block of Johnson Street. One of the men told officers he had just been randomly struck by a man he did not know while on a bus. Officers say video captured on the bus showed the assault and the helpful actions of bystanders who intervened and pushed the suspect off the bus. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening and he did not require medical attention.

At the time, VicPD said it was investigating as a potential hate crime as the man attacked is Black while the suspect was described as Caucasian. The incident remains under investigation.

