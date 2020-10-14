- Search
Public Skating started at the Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake
Public skating at the Lakeside Multiplex is now open, starting Oct. 2, for the season. A group of excited teens and a few kids were already seen skating on the first day of the opening. Public skating will happen every Friday from 6:10 to 7:00 p.m. and on every Sunday from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)