Public set to hear plans for Armstrong golf course

Three days of meetings on proposed development, changes to Royal York course slated for Sept. 10-12

The public can get its first look at proposed changes to Armstrong’s Royal York Golf Course and add its input at a series of open meetings this month.

Developer Patrick Place has scheduled three days to allow interested residents of Armstrong and Spallumcheen to view the proposed changes.

The meetings will take place Thursday and Friday, Sept. 10 and 11, from 10-12 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 12-5 p.m.

“COVID-19 protocols will be in place,” said Place, who had hoped to hold the meetings in August, but needed more time to prepare.

Among the proposed changes are adding 200 homes, reconfiguring the golf course from its current set-up to an executive Par 3 course with only a few holes more than 200-yards long, and adding a new putting green in front of the current clubhouse, which will stay.

The York family, which accepted an offer on the property from Place and his partner, John Groeneveld, will retain a portion of the property. They will be shareholders in the proposed development, which will include affordable and attainable housing, an off-leash dog park, a daycare building, new walking trails and will also be involved in day-to-day operations of the new-look course.

Place will take input and information gathered from the public meetings and use it in an application to Armstrong council to reconfigure the property.

Comments or questions on the proposal can be emailed to commentsroyalyork@gmail.com.

