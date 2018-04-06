Public open houses for Oak Bay United affordable housing project

Church to host three public open houses at the end of April

The Oak Bay United Church will be hosting three public open houses at the end of April to get feedback on their proposed affordable housing project.

“Our team’s work so far has been with our nearest neighbours to understand their concerns and respond to them. Our upcoming open houses will allow us to tell the story of how we’ve arrived to where we are and to share the compromises we’ve made, especially related to size, density and parking, with the broader community,” said Rev. Michelle Slater.

The church is encouraging the public to drop in to the open houses to share thoughts and provide feedback. The design team will have concept designs on display for residents to view.

“We’re also looking forward to hearing and exploring their thoughts, ideas and concerns before submitting an application. This is a work in progress and I’m sure we’ll see inspired changes after this round of community consultation,” said Skinner.

The open houses will be held in the Oak Bay United Church Sanctuary at 1355 Mitchell Street on April 25 (6-9 p.m.), April 28 (1-4 p.m.), and April 29 (1-4 p.m.).

To receive project updates got to obuchousing.ca.

