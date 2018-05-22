Public not in danger during apparent standoff in Chilliwack Sunday: RCMP

Little Mountain residents ask questions about large police presence May 20

Residents of Little Mountain were alarmed by a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood on May 20. Chilliwack RCMP said little, only that the matter was resolved and the public was not in danger. (Don Walker Facebook video still)

Despite a heavy police presence and orders from Mounties to stay indoors, residents of Little Mountain in Chilliwack were in no danger Sunday afternoon.

The incident that drew attention from neighbours took place at a residence on Swallow Crescent Tuesday afternoon.

Concern spread on social media as residents reported a huge police presence in the area, a spike belt on the road, and RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) officers involved in what some said online appeared to be a standoff.

Some neighbours were told to stay inside, and portions of the street were blocked off for a couple of hours.

In the end, an RCMP spokesperson would not comment on what transpired only to say they were dealing with a mental health issue that was resolved and that there were no injuries.

“There was no danger to the public,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said Tuesday.

