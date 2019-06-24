Public meeting today will discuss rezoning for Kutenai Landing site

The owner of the former Kutenai Landing property on Nelson’s waterfront wants to rezone the property. File photo

The owners of a long-vacant 2.74-acre piece of prime Nelson real estate want to change the zoning to make it more attractive to developers.

Sun Holdings 3 Ltd. will be holding a public meeting today at 4 p.m. on the site at the intersection of Cedar St. and Simpson Rd., the former Kutenai Landing site next to the Chahko Mika Mall.

The meeting is preliminary to an as-yet-unscheduled application to city council for re-zoning.

Sun Holdings wants to change the zoning from CD1 (a zoning set up specifically for the defunct Kutenai Landing project) to MU2 (waterfront mixed use, commercial and residential) and P2 (water use zone, which would allow a marina).

The owner does not have a proposed development for the property, according to Peter Ward of Ward Engineering. Rather, Sun Holdings wants to create zoning that would be more attractive to developers.

“The existing zoning does not work on that site, for current market conditions,” Ward told the Star.

The current zoning is for 160 dwelling units in three separate buildings, along with specific expectations regarding density, construction methods, floor area, and building height. It calls for commercial space, an underground parkade, a lakeside restaurant, and a marina.

It also includes an agreement with the City of Nelson that lays out a very specific construction schedule.

“No one wants to do that project,” Ward said.

With more open-ended zoning, Ward said, the owner can “start talking to developers and say, OK, this is free of the encumbrance of the zoning. Maybe a townhouse development will work. They could sell it off or develop it themselves.”

In 2001, the property was purchased by a local consortium, including former mayor Dave Elliott, which paid $1.1 million to prevent a standalone Walmart from being built there.

They then sold the property to Kamloops developer Mike Rink, whose New Future Group proposed Kutenai Landing, a residential complex that won city approval but faced much local opposition.

Slow sales and the developer’s other financial problems killed the project. Rink lost control of the site to Paradigm Financial of Kelowna and an on-site sales office was removed in 2012.

The property was on the market for one year and one week before it sold to Sun Holdings 3 in December 2015 for $1.9 million, less than the asking price of $2.395 million.