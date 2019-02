Rogers is inviting members of the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility in Coombs.

A public meeting is set for March 1 (4 p.m to 7 p.m.) at Arrowsmith Hall (1014 Ford Rd., Coombs).

The proposal calls for a 61-metre tall self-support structure and ancillary radio equipment situated on private land in Coombs.

Anyone may also comment on this matter by the end of business on March 25, by calling 778-870-1388, or emailing briangregg@sitepathconsulting.com

— NEWS Staff