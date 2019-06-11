Public invited to discuss Parksville’s Orca Place

The public is invited to join BC Housing, Island Health and Island Crisis Care Society for a series of small, facilitated group discussions regarding Orca Place, 222 Corfield St. South. - File photo

The public is invited to join BC Housing, Island Health and Island Crisis Care Society for a series of small, facilitated group discussions regarding Orca Place, 222 Corfield St. South.

The discussions will take place at various times on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25 and will provide an opportunity for residents to learn more and ask questions about the new supportive housing project. Pre-registration is required at communityrelations@bchousing.org.

Orca Place, 52 new homes with supports for people experiencing homelessness in the Parksville Qualicum Beach region, will be opening soon at 222 Corfield St. South.

Island Crisis Care Society (ICCS) will be managing the new housing. Staff will be on site 24/7 providing support to the new residents. ICCS is also establishing a community advisory committee to help integrate the building into the neighbourhood. BC Housing owns the building and will fund operations.

More info www.letstalkhousingbc.ca/Parksville

