Public invited to Chilliwack RCMP open house May 16

Tour the facility and visit more than a dozen displays including ERT and police dog service

The RCMP invite the public to an open house at the Chilliwack Community Policing Office, 45924 Airport Rd. on May 16 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Visitors can go on tours of the Chilliwack police facility and visit over 15 displays presented by law enforcement and community crime prevention agencies which include:

• 529 Garage Bicycle Registration

• Cops for Cancer

• Crime Stoppers

• The Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service

• The Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team

“We look forward to the opportunity for the public to meet our RCMP officers and detachment staff plus, the chance to speak to people about the services provided to our community by police,” said Inspector Davy Lee, Operations Officer of Chilliwack Community Policing Office.

