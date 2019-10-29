Public invited to Chilliwack Community Policing Office

Open house on Nov. 5 will include tours, officers in red serge, ERT and police dog service

The RCMP invites the public and media to an open house at Chilliwack Community Policing Office (CPO), 45924 Airport Rd. on Nov. 5 from 1 to 6 p.m.

There will be tours of the Chilliwack police facility and visit displays presented by law enforcement and community crime prevention agencies which include;

• Photo opportunities with Chilliwack RCMP ‘red serge’ officers.

• The Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS).

• The Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (ERT).

“We welcome the public to drop by to meet our RCMP officers and staff and speak to us about the services delivered to our community by police,” says Insp. Davy Lee, Operations Officer of Chilliwack Community Policing Office.

