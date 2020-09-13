Public input wanted to help shape CNC’s next 50 years

CNC Quesnel regional principal Tim Lofstrom speaks during the March 1, 2019, launch of College of New Caledonia’s new visual identity and brand. This year, CNC is building its new strategic plan for the years 2021-2026, and the college is hosting a series of virtual strategic planning town hall meetings Sept. 21-29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) is asking for the public’s help to shape its next strategic plan at a series of virtual town hall sessions that will run from Sept. 21 to Sept. 29.

“The hour-long sessions will provide the community with an opportunity to share their ideas and vision for the future of CNC,” according to a news release from CNC.

Each session has space for 20 people. Those wanting to attend must register at cnc.bc.ca/next50. Moderators will run the session to ensure everyone in attendance is able to share their views.

The Quesnel session will take place Sept. 22 from 6-7 p.m. There will also be open sessions for all communities Sept. 24 from 5-6 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

CNC launched the public engagement process for its next strategic plan in June. CNC – The Next 50 Years seeks viewpoints and potential opportunities, focusing first on the years 2021 to 2026. A survey is open online until Sept. 21 at cnc.bc.ca/cncnext50, with print copies available on request.

“Through CNC’s 50th anniversary, we heard many stories about CNC’s significant impact on people and community and how the college has helped generations achieve a brighter future,” CNC Board Chair Gil Malfair said June 23 when the survey was launched. “This strategic planning process is a unique opportunity for all members of the CNC community to provide their vision for CNC over the next 50 years.”

The plan is expected to be completed by March 2021.

READ MORE: CNC Quesnel’s new power engineering facility expected to be ready for 2020 programs

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer