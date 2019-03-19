Public input sought on proposed cannabis retail store in Coombs

Application to be reviewed by Regional District of Nanaimo

An application to operate a non-medical cannabis retail store in Coombs has been referred to the Regional District of Nanaimo for review and recommendation.

A licence application was submitted to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch of B.C. but before approval would be granted, as part of the process the endorsement of the regional district would be required.

The applicant proposes to establish a licensed store to sell non-medical cannabis within an existing building located at 2254 Alberni Highway in Coombs in Electoral Area G.

The RDN will hold a public meeting to allow residents in the area to express their concerns.

All comments received at the meeting will be compiled and provided to the Electoral Area Services Committee and RDN board as part of the application review process.

The board will consider the public’s feedback and the general community impact of the proposed store in a recommendation made to the LCRB.

Those who wish to review the licence application before the meeting can do it at the offices of the RDN planning department located at 6300 Hammond Bay Road, Nanaimo, Monday to Friday (except public holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended business hours on Wednesdays until 5:30 p.m.

There has been interest in opening a retail cannabis store in District 69.

The Town of Qualicum is poised to allow one to open as a 24-month pilot project. The town’s zoning bylaws do not allow sale of cannabis within the municipalitiy but last year, council has agreed to look at considering issuing a temporary-use permit to QualiCanna Ltd at the old fire hall on 124 Harlech Rd.

The town would serve as the landlords of the retail store.