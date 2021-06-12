Public input sought as RDN works on transit redevelopment strategy

RDN wants to know where people want bus stops, shelters and pedestrian and cycling connections

The Regional District of Nanaimo is asking the public for feedback on the future of public transit in the region.

According to a press release, the RDN has posted a survey asking residents what they think would help improve and transform transit services in the region over the next five years. Feedback is sought on every aspect of transit service, including bus route improvements, scheduling, service to new areas, connections, accessibility and customer amenities at bus stops. Information will be used to help form the RDN’s transit redevelopment strategy.

Work on the strategy is already underway and it will consider how transit can best support future development in the region, said the press release. The current round of engagement aims to collect information on how to improve transit from the view of stakeholders. Respondents will be able to post ideas and examples from other transit systems that they wish the RDN to consider, the press release said.

In addition, people can post “pins” and comments on an interactive map and note potential sidewalk and cycling connections that could improve transit and to support other forms of transportation, said the press release.

“Mobility is crucial in our region to connect residents of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to opportunities and each other,” said Stuart McLean, RDN transit select committee chairperson, in the press release. “Our transit system is a key part of making that connection happen and we encourage all transit riders and residents to have their say in how to make it better.”

Draft recommendations are expected to be made available for the public to view and provide further comments on in early fall, during the second phase of public engagement, according to the press release.

The survey can be completed online by going here. It can also be completed, in person, at the RDN Transit office at 6300 Hammond Bay Road from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Input will be accepted until July 16.

COVID-19 safety regulations will apply.

