Public info meeting for OCP scheduled

Town of Qualicum Beach plans meeting for April 4

  • Apr. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  News

Qualicum Beach residents will get an opportunity Wednesday to review the Official Community Plan draft in detail.

The Town of Qualicum Beach is hosting a public information meeting on its OCP at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre Wednesday, April 4. The meeting will include a staff presentation on the changes made to the OCP through a series of deliberation meetings earlier this year. At the March 19 regular council meeting, planning director Luke Sales said the April 4 meeting will be for residents to give feedback on the draft prior to subsequent council meetings.

The public information meeting will be followed by a special council meeting at the council chambers (660 Primrose St.) April 9 for council to review the draft in detail. Council will not be voting on second reading at the April 9 meeting.

At last week’s meeting, council also approved first reading on the OCP bylaw.

— NEWS Staff

